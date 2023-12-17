The New England Patriots (3-10) host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Chiefs and Patriots recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 8.5 37 -450 +350

Chiefs vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The average point total in Kansas City's contests this year is 47.6, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have been moneyline favorites 13 times this year. They've gone 8-5.

Kansas City has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played eight games this season that ended with a point total over 37 points.

New England's games this year have had a 40.4-point total on average, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots are 3-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.5 12 17.5 3 47.6 9 13 Patriots 13.0 32 20.9 13 40.4 8 13

Chiefs vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 64 points this season (5.0 per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 103 points on the year (7.9 per game).

Patriots

New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Patriots have hit the over once.

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.9 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.0 26.2 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 1-6-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-5 4-3 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.9 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.4 22.7 22.0 ATS Record 3-10-0 1-6-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

