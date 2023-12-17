How to Watch Illinois vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Illinois vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the third ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 142nd.
- The Fighting Illini put up 16.1 more points per game (80.0) than the Raiders allow (63.9).
- Illinois is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Illinois fared better at home last season, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.8.
- At home, Illinois drained 1.5 more treys per game (8.0) than in away games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
