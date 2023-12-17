Sunday's game features the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) and the Missouri Tigers (7-4) clashing at State Farm Center (on December 17) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 victory for Illinois.

The Fighting Illini dropped their last outing 84-48 against Michigan on Sunday.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Illinois vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 75, Missouri 68

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini's best win this season came in an 81-61 victory against the Morehead State Eagles on November 7.

The Fighting Illini have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Illinois has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 205) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 261) on November 26

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 296) on December 6

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 338) on November 29

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 350) on November 15

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 STL, 67.3 FG%

11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 STL, 67.3 FG% Genesis Bryant: 14.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

14.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Adalia McKenzie: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Brynn Shoup-Hill: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Camille Hobby: 7.9 PTS, 53.1 FG%

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini average 77.5 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per outing (126th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

