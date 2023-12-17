How to Watch Illinois State vs. North Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State Stats Insights
- This season, the Redbirds have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Illinois State shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Redbirds are the 136th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 84th.
- The 66.2 points per game the Redbirds record are the same as the Bison give up.
- Illinois State is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Illinois State fared better at home last season, putting up 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game away from home.
- The Redbirds ceded 69.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.7 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Illinois State fared better in home games last year, making 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 64-58
|Redbird Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
