The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois State vs. North Dakota State matchup.

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-4.5) 134.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. North Dakota State Betting Trends

Illinois State has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Redbirds' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

North Dakota State is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, five out of the Bison's six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

