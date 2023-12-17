The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) face the Colgate Raiders (4-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on BTN.

Illinois vs. Colgate Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 6.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dain Dainja: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Colgate Players to Watch

Illinois vs. Colgate Stat Comparison

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank
122nd 77.6 Points Scored 65.3 329th
7th 58.6 Points Allowed 66.4 84th
1st 45.3 Rebounds 34.5 133rd
33rd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 321st
105th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 120th
193rd 13.0 Assists 14.3 126th
239th 12.7 Turnovers 12.4 214th

