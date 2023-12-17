The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) host the Colgate Raiders (6-4) after winning four home games in a row. The Fighting Illini are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Illinois vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -16.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.

Illinois has had an average of 145 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Fighting Illini are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Illinois has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Fighting Illini have been at least a -2000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

Illinois has a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Illinois vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 4 50% 80 151.4 65 128.9 145.8 Colgate 3 33.3% 71.4 151.4 63.9 128.9 144.3

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The 80 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 16.1 more points than the Raiders allow (63.9).

Illinois is 3-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Illinois vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 3-5-0 2-3 3-5-0 Colgate 5-4-0 0-1 2-7-0

Illinois vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Colgate 15-2 Home Record 14-2 3-7 Away Record 11-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

