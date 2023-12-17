The Missouri Tigers (7-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Fubo Sports US

Illinois vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 18.1 more points per game (79.1) than the Fighting Illini allow (61).

Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 61 points.

Illinois' record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 79.1 points.

The Fighting Illini record 77.5 points per game, nine more points than the 68.5 the Tigers allow.

Illinois has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Missouri has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

This year the Fighting Illini are shooting 47.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field, just 7% more than the Fighting Illini's defensive field-goal percentage.

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 STL, 67.3 FG%

11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 STL, 67.3 FG% Genesis Bryant: 14.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

14.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Adalia McKenzie: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Brynn Shoup-Hill: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Camille Hobby: 7.9 PTS, 53.1 FG%

Illinois Schedule