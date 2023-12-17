Will Jerick McKinnon Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerick McKinnon was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for McKinnon's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
McKinnon has season stats which include 49 rushing yards on 17 carries (2.9 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 22 receptions on 29 targets for 173 yards.
Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Chiefs this week:
- Isiah Pacheco (DNP/shoulder): 176 Rush Att; 779 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 15 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McKinnon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|17
|49
|1
|2.9
|29
|22
|173
|3
McKinnon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|7
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|4
|19
|1
|3
|18
|0
