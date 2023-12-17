Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justin Watson will be up against the New England Patriots and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watson's 40 targets have led to 21 catches for 350 yards (and an average of 31.8 per game) and two scores.

Watson vs. the Patriots

Watson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards the Patriots allow per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Patriots' defense ranks second in the NFL with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Chiefs Player Previews

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Watson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Watson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Watson has 8.1% of his team's target share (40 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 40 times this season, averaging 8.8 yards per target.

In two of 11 games this year, Watson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Watson has been targeted five times in the red zone (6.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

