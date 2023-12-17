Will Justyn Ross Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justyn Ross was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Ross' stats on this page.
In the air, Ross has been targeted six times, with season stats of 34 yards on three receptions (11.3 per catch) and zero TDs.
Justyn Ross Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR
- The Chiefs have no other receivers on the injury list.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Ross 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|3
|34
|7
|0
|11.3
Ross Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
