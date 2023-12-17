Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 218.8 per game.

Toney's 25 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 164 yards (13.7 per game) and one TD so far this year.

Toney vs. the Patriots

Toney vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards the Patriots allow per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Patriots have given up 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in league play.

Chiefs Player Previews

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Toney Receiving Insights

Toney, in five of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Toney has 6.9% of his team's target share (34 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.8 yards per target (131st in NFL play), picking up 164 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Toney, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.2% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Toney (four red zone targets) has been targeted 5.6% of the time in the red zone (72 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

