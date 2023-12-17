Seeking an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

6-4 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 88-87 vs Marshall

Next Game

Next Game

Opponent: Vermont

Vermont Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Akron

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: W 88-45 vs Miami-Hamilton

Next Game

Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kent State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: W 83-77 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon

@ Oregon Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Ohio

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

5-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: L 74-69 vs Marshall

Next Game

Opponent: Defiance

Defiance Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bowling Green

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: W 79-69 vs UMKC

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-16

5-4 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: L 74-71 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Calumet

Calumet Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Ball State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-12

8-3 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: L 83-72 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: B1G+

8. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: L 79-61 vs Davidson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wright State

@ Wright State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 83-66 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Western Michigan

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 7-22

2-8 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 89-68 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cleveland State

@ Cleveland State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Central Michigan

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-6 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 109-64 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: Davenport

Davenport Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Buffalo

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-9 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: L 82-65 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game