Which basketball team sits on top of the MAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

MAC Power Rankings

1. Toledo

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-3
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
  • Last Game: W 78-65 vs Oakland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Duke
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Bowling Green

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
  • Last Game: W 69-48 vs Wright State

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Ball State

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
  • Overall Rank: 108th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
  • Last Game: W 67-59 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Kent State

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 17-9
  • Overall Rank: 136th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
  • Last Game: L 89-82 vs Duquesne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lake Erie
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Buffalo

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 223rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
  • Last Game: L 66-61 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Western Michigan

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 239th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
  • Last Game: W 78-76 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Akron

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 250th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
  • Last Game: L 71-62 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bellarmine
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Northern Illinois

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 264th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
  • Last Game: W 75-66 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Illinois
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. Ohio

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 296th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
  • Last Game: W 65-62 vs Indiana State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Butler
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. Miami (OH)

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
  • Overall Rank: 317th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
  • Last Game: L 75-49 vs Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oakland
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

11. Eastern Michigan

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23
  • Overall Rank: 333rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
  • Last Game: W 84-74 vs IUPUI

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saginaw Valley
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

12. Central Michigan

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-26
  • Overall Rank: 345th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
  • Last Game: L 91-67 vs Michigan State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Dakota State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

