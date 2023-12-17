Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 218.8 per game.

Valdes-Scantling's stat line reveals 19 receptions for 295 yards and one score. He puts up 22.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 37 times.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Patriots

Valdes-Scantling vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards the Patriots yield per outing makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Patriots have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Patriots' defense is second in the league in that category.

Chiefs Player Previews

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted on 37 of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (7.5% target share).

He has racked up 8.0 yards per target (295 yards on 37 targets).

In one of 13 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (3.2%).

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

