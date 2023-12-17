We have 13 games on the NHL menu Saturday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed below.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Matthews' stats: 23 goals in 27 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +105 to score

Devils vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Hughes' stats: 11 goals in 22 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score

Bruins vs. Rangers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Pastrnak's stats: 17 goals in 28 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +110 to score

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Crosby's stats: 17 goals in 28 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score

Avalanche vs. Jets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Rantanen's stats: 14 goals in 29 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +125 to score

Avalanche vs. Jets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

MacKinnon's stats: 12 goals in 29 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +130 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Nylander's stats: 14 goals in 27 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Guentzel's stats: 13 goals in 28 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +130 to score

Wild vs. Canucks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 27 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +140 to score

Capitals vs. Predators

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 26 games

