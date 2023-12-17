Noah Gray Week 15 Preview vs. the Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Noah Gray will be up against the New England Patriots and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Gray has 22 grabs on 29 targets for 246 yards and two scores, with an average of 20.5 yards per game.
Gray vs. the Patriots
- Gray vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games
- New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.
- New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.
- The 218.8 passing yards the Patriots allow per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.
- The Patriots have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.1 per game).
Chiefs Player Previews
Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Patriots
- Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)
Gray Receiving Insights
- Gray, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 12 games this year.
- Gray has received 5.9% of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (29 targets).
- He has been targeted 29 times this season, averaging 8.5 yards per target.
- In two of 12 games this year, Gray has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.
- He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).
Gray's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Packers
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|11/20/2023
|Week 11
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
