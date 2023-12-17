Kansas City Chiefs receiver Noah Gray will be up against the New England Patriots and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Gray has 22 grabs on 29 targets for 246 yards and two scores, with an average of 20.5 yards per game.

Gray vs. the Patriots

Gray vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards the Patriots allow per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Patriots have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.1 per game).

Chiefs Player Previews

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 12 games this year.

Gray has received 5.9% of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has been targeted 29 times this season, averaging 8.5 yards per target.

In two of 12 games this year, Gray has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

