Sunday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7) taking on the Bradley Braves (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 74-64 victory for Northwestern, who are favored by our model.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 90-65 loss to DePaul in their last outing on Wednesday.

Northwestern vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 74, Bradley 64

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Wildcats defeated the UIC Flames 92-86 on November 9.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

Northwestern has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 147) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 320) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 328) on November 12

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39) Caileigh Walsh: 10.8 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

10.8 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Paige Mott: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.9 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.9 FG% Caroline Lau: 7.1 PTS, 6.6 AST, 35.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 66.9 points per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 82.2 per outing (351st in college basketball). They have a -153 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 15.3 points per game.

