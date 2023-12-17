The Northwestern Wildcats (3-5) will face the Bradley Braves (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Northwestern vs. Bradley Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Northwestern Players to Watch

Hailey Weaver: 12.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Melannie Daley: 11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Paige Mott: 7.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Caroline Lau: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

