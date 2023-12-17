Patrick Mahomes II will be facing the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mahomes has 3,398 yards passing (261.4 per game) and has completed 66.9% of his throws (326-for-487) while compiling 23 TD passes and 11 picks. Mahomes has provided value on the ground, too, with 339 yards (26.1 per game) on 58 carries.

Mahomes vs. the Patriots

Mahomes vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed two opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Patriots have allowed 10 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

New England has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Patriots have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Patriots allow 218.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense ranks second in the league with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Chiefs Player Previews

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 258.5 (-115)

258.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-175)

Mahomes Passing Insights

So far this year, Mahomes has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of 13 opportunities.

The Chiefs, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.5% of the time while running 39.5%.

Mahomes' 7.0 yards per attempt rank 16th in the NFL.

In 12 of 13 games this year, Mahomes completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 23 total touchdowns this season (74.2% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Mahomes has attempted 72 passes in the red zone (55.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 25-for-43 / 271 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 21-for-33 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-34 / 298 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 24-for-43 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

