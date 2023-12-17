Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 218.8 per game.

Moore has hauled in 244 receiving yards (after 21 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 38 times, and posts 18.8 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Patriots

Moore vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.1 per game).

Chiefs Player Previews

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in four of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 38 of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (7.7% target share).

He has picked up 6.4 yards per target (244 yards on 38 targets).

Moore, in 13 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.2% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore has been targeted seven times in the red zone (9.7% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

