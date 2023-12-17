Will Skyy Moore pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has hauled in 244 yards receiving (on 21 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 38 times, and is averaging 18.8 yards per game.

In one of 13 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 1 4 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 14 Bills 1 0 0 0

