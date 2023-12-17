Sunday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (5-3) and Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 76-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oklahoma State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Salukis' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-67 victory against Saint Louis.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 76, Southern Illinois 64

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Charlotte 49ers on November 23, the Salukis picked up their signature win of the season, a 55-52 victory.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 over Charlotte (No. 119) on November 23

66-55 over George Washington (No. 186) on November 24

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 203) on December 9

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 269) on December 6

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 320) on November 7

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%

16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG% Seairra Hughes: 11.4 PTS, 57.1 FG%

11.4 PTS, 57.1 FG% Quierra Love: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.0 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

5.0 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jaidynn Mason: 16.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 69.7 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.6 per contest to rank 224th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.