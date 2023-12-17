The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Salukis score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Cowgirls give up.
  • Southern Illinois is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • Oklahoma State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The Cowgirls record 76.6 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 66.6 the Salukis give up.
  • Oklahoma State is 5-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
  • Southern Illinois is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Cowgirls are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Salukis allow to opponents (42.8%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Laniah Randle: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%
  • Seairra Hughes: 11.4 PTS, 57.1 FG%
  • Quierra Love: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.0 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Jaidynn Mason: 16.0 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Southern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 West Virginia L 73-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 77-53 Banterra Center
12/9/2023 Saint Louis W 75-67 Banterra Center
12/17/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/30/2023 Drake - Banterra Center
1/4/2024 UIC - Banterra Center

