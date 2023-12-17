Travis Kelce has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have conceded 218.8 passing yards per game, 15th in the league.

So far this year, Kelce has hauled in 80 passes on 103 targets for a team-leading 896 yards and five TDs, averaging 74.7 yards per game.

Kelce vs. the Patriots

Kelce vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Patriots give up 218.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense ranks second in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Chiefs Player Previews

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this season.

Kelce has been targeted on 103 of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (34th in league play), picking up 896 yards on 103 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 16.1% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With 14 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

