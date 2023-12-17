Travis Kelce Week 15 Preview vs. the Patriots
Travis Kelce has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have conceded 218.8 passing yards per game, 15th in the league.
So far this year, Kelce has hauled in 80 passes on 103 targets for a team-leading 896 yards and five TDs, averaging 74.7 yards per game.
Kelce vs. the Patriots
- Kelce vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games
- New England has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.
- New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.
- The Patriots give up 218.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots' defense ranks second in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).
Chiefs Player Previews
Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Patriots
- Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)
Kelce Receiving Insights
- Kelce, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this season.
- Kelce has been targeted on 103 of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).
- He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (34th in league play), picking up 896 yards on 103 passes thrown his way.
- Kelce has a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.
- He has 16.1% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (five).
- With 14 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
Kelce's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Bills
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|11/20/2023
|Week 11
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
