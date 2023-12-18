The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) are heavily favored (-10.5) to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 122 - Bulls 107

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 10.5)

76ers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-15.0)

76ers (-15.0) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The 76ers (18-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 72% of the time, 27.6% more often than the Bulls (12-15-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Philadelphia (5-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (83.3%) than Chicago (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 68% of the time this season (17 out of 25), which is more often than Chicago's games have (17 out of 27).

The 76ers have an .850 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-3) this season while the Bulls have a .312 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-11).

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Bulls are fifth-worst in the NBA offensively (109.9 points scored per game) and 13th on defense (113.6 points conceded).

With 42.7 rebounds per game and 45.1 rebounds allowed, Chicago is 22nd and 23rd in the NBA, respectively.

The Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in assists (23.7 per game) in 2023-24.

Chicago is the best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.5) and seventh in turnovers forced (14.0).

The Bulls make 12.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

