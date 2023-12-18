Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Boone County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Geneva High School at Belvidere North High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
  • Location: Belvidere, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.