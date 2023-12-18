The Duquesne Dukes (5-2) face the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bradley vs. Duquesne Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 19.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kareem Rozier: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

Clark: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant: 19.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Drame: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Rozier: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Savrasov: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 125th 77.6 Points Scored 75.3 178th 165th 70.1 Points Allowed 71.3 190th 139th 34.3 Rebounds 32.3 226th 99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 293rd 22nd 9.9 3pt Made 8.1 122nd 137th 14.1 Assists 13.3 178th 114th 11.0 Turnovers 11.9 181st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.