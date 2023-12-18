The Duquesne Dukes (5-2) face the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bradley vs. Duquesne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Clark III: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dae Dae Grant: 19.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kareem Rozier: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andrei Savrasov: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Clark: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Grant: 19.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Drame: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rozier: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Savrasov: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank
125th 77.6 Points Scored 75.3 178th
165th 70.1 Points Allowed 71.3 190th
139th 34.3 Rebounds 32.3 226th
99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 293rd
22nd 9.9 3pt Made 8.1 122nd
137th 14.1 Assists 13.3 178th
114th 11.0 Turnovers 11.9 181st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.