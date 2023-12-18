Bradley vs. Duquesne December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Duquesne Dukes (5-2) face the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Bradley vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Bradley Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 19.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kareem Rozier: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
Bradley vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|125th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|75.3
|178th
|165th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|190th
|139th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|32.3
|226th
|99th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|293rd
|22nd
|9.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|122nd
|137th
|14.1
|Assists
|13.3
|178th
|114th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.9
|181st
