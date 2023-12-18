The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -10.5 228.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 27 games this season.
  • Chicago's contests this season have a 223.6-point average over/under, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Chicago is 12-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (31.2%) in those games.
  • Chicago has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 14 56% 122.9 232.8 111 224.6 228.2
Bulls 9 33.3% 109.9 232.8 113.6 224.6 220.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • Nine of the Bulls' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (6-7-0) than at home (6-8-0).
  • The Bulls put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 111 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111 points, Chicago is 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bulls and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 12-15 1-1 17-10
76ers 18-7 5-1 17-8

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Bulls 76ers
109.9
Points Scored (PG)
 122.9
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
9-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 16-5
7-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 16-5
113.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 111
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
11-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-1
10-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-0

