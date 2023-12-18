The Chicago Bulls (10-17) will be monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for their Monday, December 18 game against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) at Wells Fargo Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Bulls' last outing on Saturday ended in a 118-116 loss to the Heat. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points in the Bulls' loss, leading the team.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Alex Caruso PG Questionable Ankle 9.3 3.2 2.2 Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo

