The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) on December 18, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.

Chicago has compiled a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.0% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.

The Bulls score just 1.1 fewer points per game (109.9) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (111.0).

Chicago is 7-3 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Bulls are averaging fewer points at home (109.5 per game) than away (110.4). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (109.4) than away (118.2).

In 2023-24 Chicago is giving up 8.8 fewer points per game at home (109.4) than on the road (118.2).

At home the Bulls are collecting 24.0 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (23.3).

Bulls Injuries