Monday's game that pits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-17) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of Alabama A&M, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Cougars are coming off of a 76-46 loss to UIC in their most recent game on Friday.

Chicago State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Chicago State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 73, Chicago State 58

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

Chicago State has three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

The Cougars have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (six).

Chicago State has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (six).

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 39 FG%

7.1 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 39 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Tae'lor Willard: 9.8 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)

9.8 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55) Taylor Norris: 5.6 PTS, 37 FG%

5.6 PTS, 37 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 32.3 points per game with a -550 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.2 points per game (321st in college basketball) and give up 87.5 per contest (358th in college basketball).

The Cougars post 68 points per game at home, compared to 50.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.7 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Chicago State is ceding 89.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 90.2.

The Cougars have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 60.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points more than the 55.2 they've scored this year.

