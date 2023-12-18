Monday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (5-9) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) going head to head at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chicago State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-6.3)

Chicago State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Chicago State is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Cougars have a 6-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Vaqueros have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -78 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (188th in college basketball).

Chicago State loses the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. it collects 31.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 347th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.9 per outing.

Chicago State connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (312th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Cougars rank 324th in college basketball by averaging 85.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 258th in college basketball, allowing 92.9 points per 100 possessions.

Chicago State wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.6 (307th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

