The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) battle the Chicago State Cougars (5-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 46% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have made.

Chicago State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 348th.

The Cougars score 14.1 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Vaqueros allow (79.7).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State is posting 65.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (60.8).

The Cougars cede 71.7 points per game at home, compared to 67.5 in road games.

In home games, Chicago State is making 1.2 more treys per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (5.3). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (25.5%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule