The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup in this article.

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago State Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Chicago State (-3.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chicago State (-3.5) 144.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Chicago State has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Vaqueros and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.