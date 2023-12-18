The Chicago State Cougars (5-9) square off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chicago State -3.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in six of 13 games this season.

Chicago State has had an average of 136.7 points in its games this season, 7.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars have gone 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Chicago State has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago State.

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 6 46.2% 65.6 139.5 71.1 150.8 140.1 UT Rio Grande Valley 6 75% 73.9 139.5 79.7 150.8 153.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars average 65.6 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 79.7 the Vaqueros allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 7-6-0 0-1 6-7-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 4-4-0 4-2 4-4-0

Chicago State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits

Chicago State UT Rio Grande Valley 1-5 Home Record 2-2 3-3 Away Record 1-3 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.8 60.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.