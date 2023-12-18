Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cook County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roycemore High School at Wolcott College Preparatory High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tinley Park High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18

Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Technical Academy at CICS - Ralph Ellison

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 18

Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles West High School at Glenbrook South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

Location: Glenview, IL

Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Schaumburg Christian School