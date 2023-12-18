Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cook County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roycemore High School at Wolcott College Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tinley Park High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Technical Academy at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles West High School at Glenbrook South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Glenview, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Schaumburg Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Schaumburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
