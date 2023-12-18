The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will try to end their four-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field. The over/under has been set at 47.5.

Before the Eagles play the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Seahawks can be found in this article before they meet the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Other Week 15 Odds

Philadelphia vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

So far this season, Philadelphia has compiled a 6-4-3 record against the spread.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 5-2-3 as 3-point favorites or greater.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Philadelphia's 13 games with a set total.

Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-6-0.

The Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-3 as 3-point underdogs or more.

Seattle has played 13 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs A.J. Brown - - - - 81.5 (-115) - Dallas Goedert - - - - 41.5 (-115) - Jalen Hurts 250.5 (-115) - 33.5 (-111) - - - DeVonta Smith - - - - 59.5 (-115) - D'Andre Swift - - 58.5 (-115) - 13.5 (-120) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyler Lockett - - - - 51.5 (-115) - Noah Fant - - - - 21.5 (-118) - D.K. Metcalf - - - - 63.5 (-115) - Kenneth Walker III - - 47.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-111) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - - - 41.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

