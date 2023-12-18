Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brooke Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tara Stauffacher: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
