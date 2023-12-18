The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 62.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Huskies give up.
  • Eastern Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.
  • Northern Illinois' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The 67.6 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Panthers give up.
  • Northern Illinois is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
  • When Eastern Illinois allows fewer than 67.6 points, it is 3-3.
  • The Huskies shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
  • The Panthers shoot 40.4% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Huskies allow.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Miah Monahan: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)
  • Lalani Ellis: 8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%
  • Charita Lewis: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 North Dakota W 67-55 Lantz Arena
12/9/2023 @ Wright State L 81-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/15/2023 Milwaukee L 59-52 Lantz Arena
12/18/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

