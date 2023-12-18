How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 62.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Huskies give up.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.
- Northern Illinois' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
- The 67.6 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Panthers give up.
- Northern Illinois is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
- When Eastern Illinois allows fewer than 67.6 points, it is 3-3.
- The Huskies shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
- The Panthers shoot 40.4% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Huskies allow.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Miah Monahan: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)
- Lalani Ellis: 8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%
- Charita Lewis: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 67-55
|Lantz Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 81-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/15/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 59-52
|Lantz Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
