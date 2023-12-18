The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 62.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Huskies give up.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Northern Illinois' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The 67.6 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Panthers give up.

Northern Illinois is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

When Eastern Illinois allows fewer than 67.6 points, it is 3-3.

The Huskies shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers shoot 40.4% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Huskies allow.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Miah Monahan: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

9.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Lalani Ellis: 8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%

8.6 PTS, 45.6 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Schedule