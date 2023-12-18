Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edwards County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Edwards County, Illinois, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Edwards County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oblong High School at Edwards County High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Albion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
