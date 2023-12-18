Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lake County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wauconda High School at Mundelein High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Schaumburg Christian School