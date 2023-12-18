The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 69.5 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 62.0 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville is 2-5 when it scores more than 62.0 points.

Loyola Chicago has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The 63.3 points per game the Ramblers score are 18.3 fewer points than the Cougars give up (81.6).

This year the Ramblers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars' 38.7 shooting percentage is 2.3 lower than the Ramblers have given up.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25) Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG% Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%

Loyola Chicago Schedule