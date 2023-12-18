Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Madison County, Illinois, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview Gardens High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
