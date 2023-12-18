Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marion County, Illinois, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Marion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patoka High School at Crab Orchard High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Marion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Payson-Seymour High School at Palmyra High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Palmyra, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
