On Monday, NBA action includes Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (10-17) visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) at Wells Fargo Center, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nikola Vucevic vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 965.7 1308.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.8 59.5 Fantasy Rank 1 35

Nikola Vucevic vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.

The Bulls' -100 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.9 points per game (26th in NBA) while giving up 113.6 per outing (13th in league).

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It collects 42.7 rebounds per game, 22nd in the league, while its opponents pull down 45.1.

The Bulls hit 2.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.3 (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.6.

Chicago has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.5 per game (first in NBA) while forcing 14 (seventh in league).

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Joel Embiid's numbers for the season are 34.2 points, 6.0 assists and 11.7 boards per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The 76ers have a +297 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 122.9 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 111 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

Philadelphia prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is grabbing 45.9 rebounds per game (fifth in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.8 per outing.

The 76ers make 12.4 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 38% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 their opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

Philadelphia has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.3 per game (sixth in NBA action) while forcing 14 (seventh in the league).

Nikola Vucevic vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game -3.2 11.0 Usage Percentage 23.0% 37.7% True Shooting Pct 50.5% 64.6% Total Rebound Pct 17.1% 18.9% Assist Pct 16.0% 30.9%

