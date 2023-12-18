The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 62.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.4 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.
  • Northern Illinois has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Huskies put up 67.6 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Panthers allow.
  • When Northern Illinois puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 3-1.
  • When Eastern Illinois gives up fewer than 67.6 points, it is 3-3.
  • The Huskies shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
  • The Panthers' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Huskies have given up.

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Jayden Marable: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Brooke Stonebraker: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 42.9 FG%
  • Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
  • Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Sidney McCrea: 9.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

Northern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-54 Kohl Center
12/3/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 89-79 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 75-66 NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Eastern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Concordia (IL) - NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Michigan - NIU Convocation Center

