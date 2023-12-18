How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 62.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.4 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.
- Northern Illinois has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Huskies put up 67.6 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Panthers allow.
- When Northern Illinois puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 3-1.
- When Eastern Illinois gives up fewer than 67.6 points, it is 3-3.
- The Huskies shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
- The Panthers' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Huskies have given up.
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Jayden Marable: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Brooke Stonebraker: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 42.9 FG%
- Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
- Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
- Sidney McCrea: 9.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-54
|Kohl Center
|12/3/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 89-79
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 75-66
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Concordia (IL)
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.