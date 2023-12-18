The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 7.5 more points per game (69.5) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (62).

SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 62 points.

Loyola Chicago is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Ramblers put up 18.3 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Cougars allow (81.6).

This season the Ramblers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Ramblers have conceded.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

8.5 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%

5.2 PTS, 43.8 FG% Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG% Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule