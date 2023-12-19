The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5) have -185 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1), who have +150 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 16 times.

In the 15 times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 7-8 in those games.

The Blues have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with 10 upset wins (52.6%).

Tampa Bay is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

St. Louis has a record of 3-5 in games when bookmakers list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.6 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.6 3.3 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 2.8 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.8 3.3 2 7.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

