Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Champaign County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School at Kankakee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cerro Gordo High School at Fisher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fisher, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Horizon Science Academy-Southwest
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Grove High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
